River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa Republicans prioritize repealing same-sex marriage laws

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published May 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
In their 2024 platform, a majority of Iowa's GOP delegates voted to make repealing laws recognizing same-sex marriage a priority at the Iowa Republican state convention last weekend.

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.

They discuss the latest political news including the Iowa Republican Party's policy statement on same-sex marriage in their 2024 platform, the latest from former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Madeleine Willis
