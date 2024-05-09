Iowa Republicans prioritize repealing same-sex marriage laws
In their 2024 platform, a majority of Iowa's GOP delegates voted to make repealing laws recognizing same-sex marriage a priority at the Iowa Republican state convention last weekend.
On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political experts Megan Goldberg of Cornell College and Jonathan Hassid of Iowa State University.
They discuss the latest political news including the Iowa Republican Party's policy statement on same-sex marriage in their 2024 platform, the latest from former President Donald Trump's hush money trial and Russian President Vladimir Putin's inauguration.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University