River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Law enforcement officials raise concerns over new immigration law

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published May 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A year has passed since the state started its Medicaid unwinding, and IPR's Natalie Krebs reports those disenrolled far exceed the state's original estimate.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Krebs about this process of disenrolling people from Medicaid after the end of COVID-era programs. Also, the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Clark Kauffman discusses a report on nursing home staffing and turnover and The Des Moines Register's Galen Bucharier talks about criticism of a new immigration law from Iowa law enforcement and a looming Department of Justice lawsuit against it.

Later, State Geologist Kieth Schilling shares how new state funds will help map the amount of groundwater available in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Clark Kauffman, deputy editor, Iowa Capital Dispatch
