A look at tax cuts proposed in Iowa

Illinois is one of four states with a flat tax rate enshrined in its constitution. This has been the case since 1969 and past attempts to move to a granulated tax rate that increases based on income have been unsuccessful.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois about Illinois' tax system as Statehouse Republicans hope Iowa will be the 5th state to require a flat tax in its constitution. Then, he is joined by IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to speak with Iowans for Tax Relief president Chris Hagenow and Common Good Iowa deputy director Mike Owen about their opposing tax policy beliefs. Later, Rep. Dave Jacoby of Coralville joins the program.

