River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
A look at tax cuts proposed in Iowa

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published April 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Iowa Republicans are currently working on a constitutional amendment that would require a flat tax rate and could raise the bar for increasing personal and corporate taxes in the future.

Illinois is one of four states with a flat tax rate enshrined in its constitution. This has been the case since 1969 and past attempts to move to a granulated tax rate that increases based on income have been unsuccessful.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Jerry Nowicki of Capitol News Illinois about Illinois' tax system as Statehouse Republicans hope Iowa will be the 5th state to require a flat tax in its constitution. Then, he is joined by IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric to speak with Iowans for Tax Relief president Chris Hagenow and Common Good Iowa deputy director Mike Owen about their opposing tax policy beliefs. Later, Rep. Dave Jacoby of Coralville joins the program.

Guests:

  • Jerry Nowicki, editor-in-chief, Capitol News Illinois
  • Katarina Sostaric, state government reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Mike Owen, deputy director, Common Good Iowa
  • Chris Hagenow, president, Iowans for Tax Relief
  • Rep. Dave Jacoby, D-Coralville
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
