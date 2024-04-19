© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How good is the economy, really?

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published April 19, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Unemployment is low, job creation is robust and the economy is growing. Nevertheless, many Iowans have a negative view of the economy. On this episode of River to River we explore why.

University of Iowa economist Anne Villamil walks us through the current metrics for measuring economic health. Then Sean Finn with Common Good Iowa discusses the nonprofit's recent report, which found thatone in six full-time Iowa workers struggles to afford the cost of basic needs.

Guests:

  • Anne Villamil, economics professor at the Tippie College of Business, University of Iowa
  • Sean Finn, policy analyst, Common Good Iowa
Tags
River to River Economy
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content