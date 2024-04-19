How good is the economy, really?

Unemployment is low, job creation is robust and the economy is growing. Nevertheless, many Iowans have a negative view of the economy. On this episode of River to River we explore why.

University of Iowa economist Anne Villamil walks us through the current metrics for measuring economic health. Then Sean Finn with Common Good Iowa discusses the nonprofit's recent report, which found thatone in six full-time Iowa workers struggles to afford the cost of basic needs.

Guests:

