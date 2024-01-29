Area Education Agencies

-
Republican lawmakers are planning changes to Gov. Kim Reynolds’ proposed overhaul of the state’s special education system after hearing feedback from parents and educators.
The governor proposed enacting a 3.5% flat income tax in 2025, raising minimum salaries for teachers and overhauling special education services during her seventh Condition of the State Address.