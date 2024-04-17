New EPA regulations aim to curb cancer-causing air pollution

The Environmental Protection Agency announced new guidelines targeting toxic air pollution and "forever chemicals" in drinking water.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with The Chicago Tribune's Michael Hawthorne about his reporting on an Illinois plant linked to a cancer cluster as it emitted a chemical targeted by the new regulations. Then, Kieffer is joined by University of Iowa health scientist Peter Thorne to discuss how these policies could impact public health.

Guests:

