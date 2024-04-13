© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Ex-UI employee lied about identity for decades

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published April 13, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl about what they have been covering at the Iowa Legislature, including the signing of a bill that makes illegal immigration a state crime.

Also, the Des Moines Register's William Morris gives an update on arguments over the 6-week abortion ban at the Supreme Court, IPR's Zachary Oren Smith talks about changesto a sexual assault survivor program that now has an unclear future and Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines shares a rise in traffic accident deaths in Iowa.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Zachary Oren Smith, eastern Iowa reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Jason Clayworth, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • William Morris, courts reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio
River to River Iowa Legislaturesexual assaultpublic health
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
