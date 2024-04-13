Ex-UI employee lied about identity for decades

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with the Iowa Capital Dispatch's Robin Opsahl about what they have been covering at the Iowa Legislature, including the signing of a bill that makes illegal immigration a state crime.

Also, the Des Moines Register's William Morris gives an update on arguments over the 6-week abortion ban at the Supreme Court, IPR's Zachary Oren Smith talks about changesto a sexual assault survivor program that now has an unclear future and Jason Clayworth of Axios Des Moines shares a rise in traffic accident deaths in Iowa.

Guests:

