Former Des Moines librarian suing city and library system for mishandling explicit patron behavior

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Stephen Gruber-Miller of The Des Moines Register about this week's happenings at the Statehouse, including Gov. Kim Reynolds signing a Religious Rreedom Restoration Act into law at a private dinner hosted by conservative Christian organization The Family Leader.

Des Moines Register courts reporter William Morris joins the show to discuss a current lawsuit against the Des Moines Public Library alleging that leaders failed to protect staff from inappropriate behavior by patrons.

Also, Erin Jordan of The Gazette discusses how state parks will no longer have rangers under a new alignment plan being executed by the Iowa Department of Natural Resources, and Extension Cropping Systems Specialist Mark Licht shares how recent precipitation is impacting the start of this year's planting season.

Then, Gazette sports columnist Mike Hlas previews the upcoming NCAA Women's Basketball Final Four matchup between the University of Iowa Hawkeyes and the UConn Huskies Friday night. Finally, Tony Dehner grooves us into the weekend.

