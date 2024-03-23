Chaos, violence and the impending famine in Haiti

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with UI professor Dimy Doresca about how Haiti's political instability and extreme gang violence following the murder of President Jovenel Moise in 2021 has food security experts and aid groups warning of an impending famine.

We also hear what bills have advanced at the Statehouse this week from Des Moines Register's Stephen Gruber-Miller, including a new plan to restructure Iowa's Area Education Agencies that was passed by House Republicans Thursday night, and a bill mirroring a Texas law that would allow Iowa law enforcement to arrest undocumented immigrants, which now heads to Governor Kim Reynolds' desk.

The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments began this week, and political scientist Peter Hanson and two Grinnell College women’s basketball players join the program to detail this week's Grinnell National Poll which explores views of gender in college sports. Sports columnist Mike Hlas also gives an update on the five teams from Iowa who qualified for the tournament.

Finally, Studio One's Tony Dehner grooves us into this snowy weekend.

Guests:

