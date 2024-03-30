Breaking down the Caitlin Clark effect

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Iowa Public Radio’s Grant Gerlock about the latest K-12 education news, including the signing of a bill that changes how special education is funded and debate over the governor's pick to lead the Iowa Department of Education. Then, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs joins the show to discuss the current state review of a program that reimburses rape victims for emergency contraception.

Also, the Des Moines Register’s Kevin Baskins discusses the recent layoffs at John Deere, and the state climatologist breaks down the early start to allergy season and what caused muddy rain in the state. Then, University of Iowa professor of business analytics Jeff Ohlmann about Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball and women’s sports off the court. Finally, Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

