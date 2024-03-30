© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Breaking down the Caitlin Clark effect

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published March 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Caitlin Clark is a basketball phenomenon, catapulting women’s sports to a level previously untouched.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Iowa Public Radio’s Grant Gerlock about the latest K-12 education news, including the signing of a bill that changes how special education is funded and debate over the governor's pick to lead the Iowa Department of Education. Then, IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs joins the show to discuss the current state review of a program that reimburses rape victims for emergency contraception.

Also, the Des Moines Register’s Kevin Baskins discusses the recent layoffs at John Deere, and the state climatologist breaks down the early start to allergy season and what caused muddy rain in the state. Then, University of Iowa professor of business analytics Jeff Ohlmann about Caitlin Clark’s impact on women’s basketball and women’s sports off the court. Finally, Cece Mitchell grooves us into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Grant Gerlock, education reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Natalie Krebs, health reporter, Iowa Public Radio
  • Kevin Baskins, metro jobs reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Justin Glisan, state climatologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Land Stewardship
  • Jeff Ohlman, professor of business analytics, University of Iowa
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One Host, Iowa Public Radio
Tags
River to River University of IowaEducationWeather
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content