Talk of Iowa, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Talk of Iowa

Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball scoring record

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published February 17, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Spectators held a collective breath as Caitlin Clark lobbed a shot from well beyond the 3-point line, surpassing the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Gazette sportswriter Jeff Linder about the star player's achievement and impact on the world of women's basketball. But first, Kieffer is joined by The Gazette's Erin Murphy for a legislative update.

Also, Iowa's state entomologist Robin Pruisner talks about the two cicada broods that will intersect for the first time since the early 1800s, and the Des Moines Register's Lee Rood shares her recent reporting on an online dating scammer.

Guests:

  • Erin Murphy, Des Moines bureau chief, The Gazette
  • Robin Pruisner, Iowa's state entomologist, Iowa Department of Agriculture and Stewardship
  • Lee Rood, The Reader's Watchdog, Des Moines Register
  • Jeff Linder, sportswriter, The Gazette
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host, Iowa Public Radio

Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
