Caitlin Clark breaks NCAA women's basketball scoring record

Spectators held a collective breath as Caitlin Clark lobbed a shot from well beyond the 3-point line, surpassing the NCAA women's basketball all-time scoring record.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with Gazette sportswriter Jeff Linder about the star player's achievement and impact on the world of women's basketball. But first, Kieffer is joined by The Gazette's Erin Murphy for a legislative update.

Also, Iowa's state entomologist Robin Pruisner talks about the two cicada broods that will intersect for the first time since the early 1800s, and the Des Moines Register's Lee Rood shares her recent reporting on an online dating scammer.

Guests:

