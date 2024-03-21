© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Des Moines Classical Translator 97.7 FM Off Air Thursday between 7am and 1 pm
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Grinnell poll shows broad support for protecting kids from social media, no consensus on how to stop school shootings

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 21, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The latest Grinnell College poll shows Americans' attitudes on the Biden/Trump rematch, election integrity, the war in Gaza, children and social media and more

On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Peter Hanson of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.

They discuss a recent Grinnell College poll that gives insight into how Americans are feeling about issues like the upcoming 2024 election, the war in Gaza, and more.

Guests:

  • Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science and director, Grinnell College National Poll
  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
River to River Politics DayIowa PoliticsPolitical polling
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
