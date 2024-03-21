Grinnell poll shows broad support for protecting kids from social media, no consensus on how to stop school shootings
The latest Grinnell College poll shows Americans' attitudes on the Biden/Trump rematch, election integrity, the war in Gaza, children and social media and more
On this edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Peter Hanson of Grinnell College and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College.
They discuss a recent Grinnell College poll that gives insight into how Americans are feeling about issues like the upcoming 2024 election, the war in Gaza, and more.
Guests:
- Peter Hanson, associate professor of political science and director, Grinnell College National Poll
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College