River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Observing Ramadan in a time of war

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published March 16, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT


The closing of a pork plant in Perry will leave nearly 1,300 without work. An economist discusses what it means for that town and for Iowa.

IPR’s Zachary Oren Smith reports on the acquittal of a transgender Iowan on charges related to a protest.

The insurance industry pulls back in the state due to extreme weather.

How Ramadan feels different this year for Muslim Iowans.

And the UI women win the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

Guests:

  • Lee Schulz, ISU associate professor of economics
  • Zachary Smith, IPR eastern Iowa reporter
  • Tyler Jett, investigative reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Hassan Selim, Imam, Islamic Center of Cedar Rapids
  • Clarissa Chun, University of Iowa women’s wrestling head coach
  • Mark Simmet, Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
