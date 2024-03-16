Observing Ramadan in a time of war

The closing of a pork plant in Perry will leave nearly 1,300 without work. An economist discusses what it means for that town and for Iowa.

IPR’s Zachary Oren Smith reports on the acquittal of a transgender Iowan on charges related to a protest.

The insurance industry pulls back in the state due to extreme weather.

How Ramadan feels different this year for Muslim Iowans.

And the UI women win the National Collegiate Women’s Wrestling Championships.

Guests:

