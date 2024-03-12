© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

OBGYN and lawmakers discuss pregnancy-related bills at statehouse

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntosh
Published March 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

On this legislative episode of River to River, we look at some of the bills regarding reproductive health that have advanced at the Iowa Capitol.

Dr. Emily Boevers, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist from Waverly, joins the program to discuss bills including House File 2617, which would require schools to show a fetal development video to students in seventh through 12th grades, comparable to the video "Meet Baby Olivia," produced by an anti-abortion organization.

Boevers also weighs in on legislation proposed to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and infants from 60 days to 12 months, while limiting the number of those eligible to receive coverage.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric also discuss those bills with Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, and Iowa House Rep. Devon Wood, R-New Market.

Guests:

  • Emily Boevers, MD
  • State Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines
  • State Rep. Devon Wood, R-New Market, floor manager for HF 2583
maternal health Abortion PreK-12 schools Medicaid
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio.
