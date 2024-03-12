OBGYN and lawmakers discuss pregnancy-related bills at statehouse

Dr. Emily Boevers, a practicing obstetrician-gynecologist from Waverly, joins the program to discuss bills including House File 2617, which would require schools to show a fetal development video to students in seventh through 12th grades, comparable to the video "Meet Baby Olivia," produced by an anti-abortion organization.

Boevers also weighs in on legislation proposed to expand postpartum Medicaid coverage for pregnant women and infants from 60 days to 12 months, while limiting the number of those eligible to receive coverage.

Host Ben Kieffer and IPR Statehouse reporter Katarina Sostaric also discuss those bills with Iowa Sen. Janet Petersen, D-Des Moines, and Iowa House Rep. Devon Wood, R-New Market.

Guests:

