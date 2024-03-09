© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Biden mentions Iowa while calling for stricter gun reform in State of the Union

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published March 9, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

President Joe Biden referenced former president Donald Trump's response to the Perry High School shooting in his State of the Union Thursday night.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with reporter Robin Opsahl about those remarks, and the bills that advanced this week in the Iowa Legislature.

Then IPR's Sheila Brummer gives the details on the Hinton Community School Board accepting the resignations of its two principals this week, amid allegations of assault within the high school wrestling team.

Brianne Pfannenstiel breaks down the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll which shows Trump nearly doubling his margin of victory in Iowa over Biden if a rematch election were held now.

Iowa State University agronomist Mark Licht shares how crop producers are preparing for the upcoming planting season amid Iowa's longest drought period since the 1950's, and Studio One's Cece Mitchell introduces new songs to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering state legislature and politics
  • Sheila Brummer, IPR Western Iowa reporter
  • Brianne Pfannenstiel, chief politics reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Mark Licht, ISU associate professor and Extension Cropping Systems Specialist
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One Host
River to River Iowa Legislature2024 Legislative SessionJoe BidenFarmingPreK-12 schools
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
