Biden mentions Iowa while calling for stricter gun reform in State of the Union

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with reporter Robin Opsahl about those remarks, and the bills that advanced this week in the Iowa Legislature.

Then IPR's Sheila Brummer gives the details on the Hinton Community School Board accepting the resignations of its two principals this week, amid allegations of assault within the high school wrestling team.

Brianne Pfannenstiel breaks down the latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll which shows Trump nearly doubling his margin of victory in Iowa over Biden if a rematch election were held now.

Iowa State University agronomist Mark Licht shares how crop producers are preparing for the upcoming planting season amid Iowa's longest drought period since the 1950's, and Studio One's Cece Mitchell introduces new songs to groove into the weekend.

