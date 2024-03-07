© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Nikki Haley withdraws from GOP primary, where do her voters go from here?

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrMadeleine Willis
Published March 7, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

At the end of Super Tuesday, Nikki Haley withdrew from the Presidential Primary without endorsing Former President Donald Trump.

On this Politics Edition of River to River, dissecting the aftermath of Super Tuesday including Mitch McConnell's endorsement of Former President Trump. Host Ben Kieffer and his guests also discuss Arizona representative Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she will not be seeking reelection.

Results from the Des Moines Register Iowa Poll show disapproval of both presidential hopefuls. President Biden's favorability has dropped, and the Iowa poll shows Donald Trump leading by 15% in the state.

Guests:

  • Jim McCormick, professor emeritus of political science, Iowa State University
  • Chris Larimer, professor of political science, University of Northern Iowa
