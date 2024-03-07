Nikki Haley withdraws from GOP primary, where do her voters go from here?

On this Politics Edition of River to River, dissecting the aftermath of Super Tuesday including Mitch McConnell's endorsement of Former President Trump. Host Ben Kieffer and his guests also discuss Arizona representative Kyrsten Sinema's announcement that she will not be seeking reelection.

Results from the Des Moines Register Iowa Poll show disapproval of both presidential hopefuls. President Biden's favorability has dropped, and the Iowa poll shows Donald Trump leading by 15% in the state.

Guests:

