Hearing from Iowans affected by the war in Gaza

Five months ago, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

On this episode of River to River, Iowans discuss their views on the Israel-Hamas War. First we’ll hear about the historical roots of the conflict from Biblical studies scholar Bob Cargill of the University of Iowa. Then a resident of the Quad Cities who is Palestinian-American talks about her family’s background and the impact of the current war on their lives. Then Jerry Sorokin, the former head of Hillel at the University of Iowa, discusses how his life has changed since Oct. 7.

Guests:

