River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Hearing from Iowans affected by the war in Gaza

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin TroutmanDanielle Gehr
Published March 8, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Five months ago, Hamas launched a surprise attack on Israel.

On this episode of River to River, Iowans discuss their views on the Israel-Hamas War. First we’ll hear about the historical roots of the conflict from Biblical studies scholar Bob Cargill of the University of Iowa. Then a resident of the Quad Cities who is Palestinian-American talks about her family’s background and the impact of the current war on their lives. Then Jerry Sorokin, the former head of Hillel at the University of Iowa, discusses how his life has changed since Oct. 7.

Guests:

  • Bob Cargill, Roger A. Hornsby Associate Professor in the Classics, University of Iowa
  • Jerry Sorokin, Executive Director at Beth Israel Congregation, former head of Hillel at the University of Iowa
  • Muna, Palestinian-American who lives in the Quad Cities
International Affairs Religion
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
