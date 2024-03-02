Ukrainian refugees make a home in Iowa

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer discusses the bills advancing at the Iowa Statehouse with Iowa Public Radio reporters Katarina Sostaric and Grant Gerlock.

Then Kieffer speaks with state climatologist Justin Glisan about Iowa's unusually warm February, and with IPR health reporter Natalie Krebs about the level of maternity care available at Iowa's rural hospitals. We also hear from IPR Western Iowa Reporter Sheila Brummer who reported on Ukrainian refugees living in Sioux City, two years after the start of the Ukraine-Russia War. And Studio One's Tony Dehner shares new songs to groove us into the weekend.

Guests:

