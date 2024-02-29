Sen. McConnell to step down from leadership but says he's 'not going anywhere'

The longest-serving U.S. Senate leader for the GOP Mitch McConnell announced he would step down as leader. President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump easily won Michigan's presidential primary, but 13.3% of Democrat voters cast "uncommitted" votes in response to Biden's response to the war in Gaza. Also, another government shutdown looms as lawmakers race to strike a budget deal.

On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by political scientists Sara Mitchell and Dave Peterson to dissect the latest political news.

Guests:

