Iowa investigators face scrutiny for university sports betting probe

On this episode of River to River, Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register details the latest court filings in the cases of UI and ISU student-athletes and student managers charged with online gambling.

Two dozen people have been criminally charged in addition to facing NCAA investigations and penalties. The investigation and its coverage have recently faced criticism from state government leaders and collegiate coaches. Drake University law professor Keith Miller also joins the conversation to discuss the state's sports gambling laws and complaints about the investigation.

Later in the episode, IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric joins to discuss House File 2082, which is scheduled to have a subcommittee meeting at the Statehouse this week.

The bill proposes to remove gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, and adds gender dysphoria diagnosis to the definition of disability under state code.

Kris Maul, who identifies as a transgender man, shares how this legislation would impact him and his family in Iowa.

Republican Representative Jeff Shipley, who filed the bill, and Democratic Rep. Ross Wilburn also join the conversation.

