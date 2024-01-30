© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa investigators face scrutiny for university sports betting probe

By Ben Kieffer,
Katarina SostaricSamantha McIntoshMadeleine Willis
Published January 30, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Officials at the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation are alleged to have lied to their own agents in pushing forward an investigation into online gambling by University of Iowa and Iowa State University student athletes.

On this episode of River to River, Tyler Jett of the Des Moines Register details the latest court filings in the cases of UI and ISU student-athletes and student managers charged with online gambling.

Two dozen people have been criminally charged in addition to facing NCAA investigations and penalties. The investigation and its coverage have recently faced criticism from state government leaders and collegiate coaches. Drake University law professor Keith Miller also joins the conversation to discuss the state's sports gambling laws and complaints about the investigation.

Later in the episode, IPR State Government Reporter Katarina Sostaric joins to discuss House File 2082, which is scheduled to have a subcommittee meeting at the Statehouse this week.

The bill proposes to remove gender identity as a protected class under the Iowa Civil Rights Act, and adds gender dysphoria diagnosis to the definition of disability under state code.

Kris Maul, who identifies as a transgender man, shares how this legislation would impact him and his family in Iowa.

Republican Representative Jeff Shipley, who filed the bill, and Democratic Rep. Ross Wilburn also join the conversation.

Guests:

  • Tyler Jett, investigative reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Keith Miller, Ellis and Nelle Levitt Distinguished Professor of Law, Drake University
  • Kris Maul, Urbandale resident
  • Rep. Jeff Shipley, R-Fairfield
  • Rep. Ross Wilburn, D-Ames
Tags
River to River Gambling & CasinosSportsGender and Gender Issues2024 Legislative Session
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Katarina Sostaric
Katarina Sostaric is IPR's State Government Reporter
See stories by Katarina Sostaric
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Madeleine Willis
See stories by Madeleine Willis
Related Content