© 2024 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Broadcast Services Impacted at KSUI 91.7 FM in Eastern Iowa
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How MLK's legacy applies today

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published January 12, 2024 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa ranks in the top five worst states for Black people, based on rates of Black homeownership, graduation, social mobility, sustainable employment and incarceration. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with organizers of the MLK NOW 2024 conference in Cedar Rapids.

Then Brian Lehrer of WNYC offers his Home State View on how Donald’s Trump’s rise in real estate and reality TV developed into political ambition.

Guests:

Tags
River to River RaceRacial Justice2024 caucusesDonald Trump
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content