How MLK's legacy applies today

Iowa ranks in the top five worst states for Black people, based on rates of Black homeownership, graduation, social mobility, sustainable employment and incarceration. On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer speaks with organizers of the MLK NOW 2024 conference in Cedar Rapids.

Then Brian Lehrer of WNYC offers his Home State View on how Donald’s Trump’s rise in real estate and reality TV developed into political ambition.

Guests:

