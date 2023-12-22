© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How social media impacts adolescent health

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published December 22, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

A new report examines current research about social media’s effects on the mental and physical health of young people.

Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at ISU, was a member of the committee behind the report. He discusses the study’s findings with host Ben Kieffer.

Then a home state view of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.

Guests:

  • Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University
  • Matt Dixon, senior national politics reporter for NBC News, based in Florida
