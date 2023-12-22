How social media impacts adolescent health
A new report examines current research about social media’s effects on the mental and physical health of young people.
Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at ISU, was a member of the committee behind the report. He discusses the study’s findings with host Ben Kieffer.
Then a home state view of Republican presidential candidate Ron DeSantis.
Guests:
- Doug Gentile, distinguished professor of psychology at Iowa State University
- Matt Dixon, senior national politics reporter for NBC News, based in Florida