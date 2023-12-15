Parallels between Nancy Pelosi and Theresa May

Is the economy good or bad? It seems to depend on who you talk to. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem to share the latest economic indicators in the Midwest.

Then, political experts and authors of Walking the Gendered Tightrope: Theresa May and Nancy Pelosi as Legislative Leaders, Melissa Hausseman and Karen Kedrowski discuss the similarities between two political leaders an ocean apart and how the role of gender posed challenges to their leadership.

Guests:

