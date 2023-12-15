© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Parallels between Nancy Pelosi and Theresa May

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published December 15, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Is the economy good or bad? It seems to depend on who you talk to. On this River to River, host Ben Kieffer is joined by Iowa State University economist Peter Orazem to share the latest economic indicators in the Midwest.

Then, political experts and authors of Walking the Gendered Tightrope: Theresa May and Nancy Pelosi as Legislative Leaders, Melissa Hausseman and Karen Kedrowski discuss the similarities between two political leaders an ocean apart and how the role of gender posed challenges to their leadership.

Guests:

  • Peter Orazem, university professor of economics, Iowa State University
  • Karen Kedrowski, director of the Carrie Chapman Catt Center for Women and Politics, Iowa State University
  • Melissa Haussman, professor of political science at Carleton University
Tags
River to River EconomyGender and Gender IssuesU.S. Congress
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Related Content