Iowans share climate change insight after attending COP28 in Dubai

On this episode of River to River, environmental engineer Jerry Schnoor joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the annual climate summit, COP28, in Dubai, and the possible repercussions of its latest draft deal which did not include a phase-out of fossil fuels.

Then, climate journalist and Iowa native Christian Elliot shares his experience at the summit and the challenges of climate reporting. Later in the hour, Mayor of Dubuque Brad Kavanaugh and Dubuque sustainability director Gina Bell share their experiences at the summit and what their city is doing to fight climate change.

Guests:

