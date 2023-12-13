Iowans share climate change insight after attending COP28 in Dubai
The United Nations climate talks at COP28 are winding down in Dubai, and on this River to River, we hear from some of the Iowans who were in attendance.
On this episode of River to River, environmental engineer Jerry Schnoor joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss the annual climate summit, COP28, in Dubai, and the possible repercussions of its latest draft deal which did not include a phase-out of fossil fuels.
Then, climate journalist and Iowa native Christian Elliot shares his experience at the summit and the challenges of climate reporting. Later in the hour, Mayor of Dubuque Brad Kavanaugh and Dubuque sustainability director Gina Bell share their experiences at the summit and what their city is doing to fight climate change.
Guests:
- Jerry Schnoor, Allen S. Henry Chair in Engineering, University of Iowa
- Christian Elliot, science and environmental reporter, 2022 Fellow of the Pulitzer Center
- Brad Cavanaugh, mayor, City of Dubuque
- Gina Bell, director of sustainability, City of Dubuque