New poll shows Trump's expanding lead ahead of January caucuses

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Megan Goldberg and Jonathan Hassid discuss America's role in the Israel-Hamas War and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for Congress to approve more assistance to fight Russia’s invasion.

Plus they discuss former president Donald Trump's increasing lead in the 2024 GOP race, as well as whether the former president is eligible for federal prosecution ahead of the election, the latest developments in Texas abortion laws, and more.

