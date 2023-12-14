New poll shows Trump's expanding lead ahead of January caucuses
The United Nations General Assembly Tuesday voted to demand an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, in a rebuke to the United States, which has repeatedly blocked ceasefire calls in the UN’s Security Council. And according to a new Iowa poll, former President Donald Trump has increased his lead in the race for the GOP nomination.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer and political analysts Megan Goldberg and Jonathan Hassid discuss America's role in the Israel-Hamas War and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's plea for Congress to approve more assistance to fight Russia’s invasion.
Plus they discuss former president Donald Trump's increasing lead in the 2024 GOP race, as well as whether the former president is eligible for federal prosecution ahead of the election, the latest developments in Texas abortion laws, and more.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics, Cornell College
- Jonathan Hassid, associate professor of political science, Iowa State University