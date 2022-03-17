Iowa Music
-
Des Moines-based singer Justin Jarrell honors a challenging time in his life with his new version of a classic '80s hit.
-
Friday afternoon to a crowd of bobbing heads at Mission Creek Festival, Ahzia got to his hook which might encapsulate the true ethos behind Mission Creek. “Tell them where you came from,” he repeated. “Tell them where you came from.”
-
From “Wyoming” to Demarest, NJ, the Iowa City songwriter/bassist and Artist of the Month for April breaks down her new record and the various states that shaped it.
-
Derek and Ramona Muse Lambert, leaders of the bands Ramona and the Sometimes and The Book of Bugs, have weathered the pandemic and produced two new albums.
-
Two time Blues Music Award winner Scot Sutherland hosts a weekly concert series at xBk with his band. Each week, they learn a new artist's music and back them for a live concert.
-
Five artists. One house. Three weekends. How producer AMMixes came up with the idea for Hometown Heroes, a collaborative album featuring rappers Psychedelic Sidekick, Sifu the Sensei, Gifo and Johnny Marz.
-
The show premieres on NBC on March 21 at 7 p.m.
-
A touring record road show hosted by Oh Boy Records and Vinyl Cup's "Vinyl Brew" is launching this spring. Visit the first pop up at Big Grove Brewery April 9 from 3 - 9 p.m.
-
After the release of his new piano and trumpet laced pop EP "Day Plan," Boston based artist Izzy Heltai is headed for Iowa.
-
Iowa City based musician and concert promoter Brian Johannsen comes home to the Englert Theatre.
Get the latest about new releases and upcoming concerts from Studio One twice a month.
NPR Music
- Rapper-activist Linqua Franqa is on a mission to change both music and politics
- Her Voice Is In The Air
- Ravyn Lenae, 'M.I.A.'
- Rosalía is unafraid to pull from every corner of the world
- Under Greg Tate's direction, musical possibilities were limitless
- Aaron Nigel Smith and Andy Furgeson on their new album for children 'Smith & Yarn'
- Electropop star BANKS got into music after feeling "unheard"
- For classical pianist Jeremy Denk, life is like a series of music lessons
- 'Fresh Air' marks the centennial of jazz great Charles Mingus
- Mizmor & Thou, 'Drover of Man'