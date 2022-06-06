Call for Creatives

Iowa Public Radio is looking for a fresh new design from an Iowan artist to be used on our 2022-2023 member t-shirt, mugs, stickers and more!IPR is a non-profit public radio network serving the State of Iowa. We are celebrating 100 years of broadcasting in 2022! Radio was the first technology to bring news, information and music directly into one's home or space for a shared experience. Public radio's mission is to enrich civic and cultural life through high-quality journalism and by showcasing local music and classical performances.Some details:- The design we are looking for includes elements that represent Iowa Public Radio: storytelling, community, connection, history, radio, Iowa, news, music, belonging and shared experiences.- Designs with 1-3 colors are optimal for shirt printing.- Artists may submit more than one design- IPR and the winning artist will enter into a contact for licensing and parameters for use- Runner-up submissions may be selected for a mug, calendar, sticker or future designDesigns will be chosen based on how well they fit the project objectives, their ability to fit within IPR's printing constraints and overall creativity.