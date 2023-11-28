Drafted rules released for Iowa's temporarily-blocked fetal heartbeat law

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks to State Climatologist Justin Glisan about which areas of the state saw more snowfall, and how predicted winter precipitation may impact Iowa's years-long drought.

Healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm breaks down the draft of rules the Iowa Board of Medicine has approved for the so-called "fetal heartbeat law" whose enforcement has been temporarily blocked by a Polk County district court judge. Ramm also shares her reporting on usage of the state-run family planning program for low to moderate-income Iowans after state lawmakers left the federal program in 2017.

Jared Strong of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares the latest developments on proposed carbon pipeline projects from Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions, and IPR Talk Show Producer Dani Gehr has a conversation with Iowan and Vietnam War veteran Tom Johnson, who recently published his war memories, Sometimes You Have to Say, "To Hell With It!"

