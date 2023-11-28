© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Drafted rules released for Iowa's temporarily-blocked fetal heartbeat law

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle GehrKatherine Perkins
Published November 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa received its first blanket of snow over the holiday weekend.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks to State Climatologist Justin Glisan about which areas of the state saw more snowfall, and how predicted winter precipitation may impact Iowa's years-long drought.

Healthcare reporter Michaela Ramm breaks down the draft of rules the Iowa Board of Medicine has approved for the so-called "fetal heartbeat law" whose enforcement has been temporarily blocked by a Polk County district court judge. Ramm also shares her reporting on usage of the state-run family planning program for low to moderate-income Iowans after state lawmakers left the federal program in 2017.

Jared Strong of Iowa Capital Dispatch shares the latest developments on proposed carbon pipeline projects from Summit Carbon Solutions and Wolf Carbon Solutions, and IPR Talk Show Producer Dani Gehr has a conversation with Iowan and Vietnam War veteran Tom Johnson, who recently published his war memories, Sometimes You Have to Say, "To Hell With It!"

Guests:

  • Michaela Ramm, healthcare reporter, Des Moines Register
  • Justin Glisan, State Climatologist of Iowa
  • Jared Strong, senior reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Tom Johnson, Greene resident and Vietnam War veteran
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Katherine Perkins
Katherine Perkins is IPR's Program Director for News and Talk
