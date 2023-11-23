The future of Voting Rights Act potentially threatened

On this Politics Wednesday, River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with University of Iowa's Sara Mitchell and Drake University's Rachel Caufield about the ruling, which would effectively bar private citizens and civil rights groups from filing lawsuits under one of its central provisions.

Mitchell and Caufield also discuss Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ efforts to win over Iowa evangelicals, Independent voters’ growing interest in Nikki Haley and the Israel-Hamas War.

