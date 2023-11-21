© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Lack of transparency in sexual abuse cases at iconic Nebraska youth home

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published November 21, 2023 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The Des Moines Register's Watchdog columnist Lee Rood raises questions in her latest series about one of the oldest and wealthiest nonprofits in the country.

Following in the footsteps of her father who investigated the same charity 50 years ago, the Des Moines Register Reader's Watchdog reporter Lee Rood sheds light on reports of sexual abuse and questionable fundraising practices at Nebraska’s Boys Town.

On this River to River, Rood joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss her latest investigation and how its findings mirror other residential homes across the country.

Guests:

  • Lee Rood, reader's watchdog reporter, Des Moines Register
Tags
River to River Des MoinesChild abuserape
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
Kate Perez
See stories by Kate Perez
Related Content