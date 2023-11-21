Lack of transparency in sexual abuse cases at iconic Nebraska youth home
The Des Moines Register's Watchdog columnist Lee Rood raises questions in her latest series about one of the oldest and wealthiest nonprofits in the country.
Following in the footsteps of her father who investigated the same charity 50 years ago, the Des Moines Register Reader's Watchdog reporter Lee Rood sheds light on reports of sexual abuse and questionable fundraising practices at Nebraska’s Boys Town.
On this River to River, Rood joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss her latest investigation and how its findings mirror other residential homes across the country.
Guests:
- Lee Rood, reader's watchdog reporter, Des Moines Register