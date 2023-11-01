A first-generation college grad comes home as Kirkwood president

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with The Gazette's Vanessa Miller about the October 27 announcement that the hospital reopened its assets auction and declared the University of Iowa the winning bidder over Preston Hollow Community, who topped the university's bid on October 10.

Later in the program, we talk with Kristie Fisher, who is in her first week on the job as president of Kirkwood Community College. Fisher has had several previous roles at Kirkwood, as giving director, vice president of student services and as a student.

We also talk with Des Moines Community Playhouse Director of Philanthropy Ryan Crane. On November 27, he'll assume the role of executive director for NAMI Iowa (National Alliance for Mental Illness.)

