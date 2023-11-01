© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A first-generation college grad comes home as Kirkwood president

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshDanielle Gehr
Published November 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The bankruptcy case of Mercy Iowa City has taken many twists and turns.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with The Gazette's Vanessa Miller about the October 27 announcement that the hospital reopened its assets auction and declared the University of Iowa the winning bidder over Preston Hollow Community, who topped the university's bid on October 10.

Later in the program, we talk with Kristie Fisher, who is in her first week on the job as president of Kirkwood Community College. Fisher has had several previous roles at Kirkwood, as giving director, vice president of student services and as a student.

We also talk with Des Moines Community Playhouse Director of Philanthropy Ryan Crane. On November 27, he'll assume the role of executive director for NAMI Iowa (National Alliance for Mental Illness.)

Guests:

  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Kristie Fisher, president, Kirkwood Community College
  • Ryan Crane, incoming executive director, NAMI Iowa
Tags
River to River Higher EducationMental HealthHealthcare
