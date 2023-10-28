Iowa evangelicals citing biblical prophecy for support of Israel

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Sheila Brummer about the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment turning down a permit for a project to install up to 79 wind turbines near East Lake Okoboji.

IPR's Grant Gerlock also gives a quick update on Navigator CO2 Ventures canceling its carbon capture pipeline project in Iowa, and Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler shares why the city is asking state regulators to allow them to use wastewater to help replenish their drought-leveled water source.

The Associated Press' Tom Beaumont discusses how the Israel-Hamas conflict is becoming a top concern for Iowa's evangelicals ahead of the 2024 presidential caucus, and Kieffer chats with a resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Then IPR Studio One's Cece Mitchell provides some new tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

