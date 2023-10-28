© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Iowa evangelicals citing biblical prophecy for support of Israel

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntosh
Published October 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Landowners had a stake in two projects placed on hold this past week.

On this Newsbuzz edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with IPR's Sheila Brummer about the Dickinson County Board of Adjustment turning down a permit for a project to install up to 79 wind turbines near East Lake Okoboji.

IPR's Grant Gerlock also gives a quick update on Navigator CO2 Ventures canceling its carbon capture pipeline project in Iowa, and Osceola City Administrator Ty Wheeler shares why the city is asking state regulators to allow them to use wastewater to help replenish their drought-leveled water source.

The Associated Press' Tom Beaumont discusses how the Israel-Hamas conflict is becoming a top concern for Iowa's evangelicals ahead of the 2024 presidential caucus, and Kieffer chats with a resident of the University of Iowa's International Writing Program.

Then IPR Studio One's Cece Mitchell provides some new tracks to groove into the weekend.

Guests:

  • Sheila Brummer, IPR Western Iowa reporter
  • Grant Gerlock, IPR reporter
  • Ty Wheeler, Osceola City Administrator
  • Tom Beaumont, AP national political correspondent
  • Mansoura Ez-Eldin, Egyptian author and editor
  • Cece Mitchell, Studio One Host
River to River wind turbinesCarbon capture pipelinesdrinking water2024 ElectionInternational Writers
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
