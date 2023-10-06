© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

How cancer treatment has changed over the last 25 years

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published October 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Cancer research and care have made enormous strides over the last couple of decades.

On this episode of River to River, Dr. George Weiner joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss how far we’ve come in the past quarter century.

Until recently, Weiner, served as head of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He discusses progress in cancer research and care and the promise of future advances. He also answers questions from listeners.

Guests:

  • Dr. George Weiner, professor of Internal Medicine-Hematology, Oncology, and Blood and Marrow Transplantation and former director of the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center

This episode was originally produced 6-5-2023.

Tags
River to River Cancerhospitals & clinicsHealthcarepublic healthUniversity of Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content