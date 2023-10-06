How cancer treatment has changed over the last 25 years

Cancer research and care have made enormous strides over the last couple of decades.

On this episode of River to River, Dr. George Weiner joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss how far we’ve come in the past quarter century.

Until recently, Weiner, served as head of the Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics. He discusses progress in cancer research and care and the promise of future advances. He also answers questions from listeners.

Guests:



Dr. George Weiner, professor of Internal Medicine-Hematology, Oncology, and Blood and Marrow Transplantation and former director of the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center

This episode was originally produced 6-5-2023.