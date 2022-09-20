Researchers dissect Biden's renewed effort to cut the cancer death rate in half

Last week President Biden gave a speech at the Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, outlining the progress of his self-described moonshot: ending cancer.

Six years since River to River host Ben Kieffer moderated a panel that included researchers from the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Research Center and then-Vice President Biden, we focus on the cancer moonshot today.

Experts weigh in on the White House's goal to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% in the next 25 years and the challenges to overcome in diagnosing and treating all Americans impacted by the disease. Listeners also share their experiences of cancer diagnosis and survival.

Guests:

