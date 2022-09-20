Researchers dissect Biden's renewed effort to cut the cancer death rate in half
Sixty years after President John F. Kennedy delivered his iconic moonshot speech, President Joe Biden made a call to "cure cancers once and for all."
Last week President Biden gave a speech at the Kennedy Presidential Library in Boston, outlining the progress of his self-described moonshot: ending cancer.
Six years since River to River host Ben Kieffer moderated a panel that included researchers from the University of Iowa Holden Comprehensive Cancer Research Center and then-Vice President Biden, we focus on the cancer moonshot today.
Experts weigh in on the White House's goal to cut the cancer death rate by at least 50% in the next 25 years and the challenges to overcome in diagnosing and treating all Americans impacted by the disease. Listeners also share their experiences of cancer diagnosis and survival.
Guests:
- Michael Henry, deputy director, Holden Comprehensive Cancer Center
- Mary Charlton, director and principal investigator, Iowa Cancer Registry
- Dr. David Dickens, hematologist-oncologist, Stead Family Children's Hospital
- Margaret McCaffery, board director, American Cancer Society