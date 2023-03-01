What we can learn from the 2023 Cancer in Iowa Report

Cancer in Iowa remains persistent, but fewer people are dying from it. The 2023 Cancer in Iowa Report from the Iowa Cancer Registry has found Iowa’s incidence rate of cancer cases is the second highest in the country, and the rate of cancer cases is expected to double this year as compared to 50 years ago.

However, cancer mortality rates have dropped significantly in that time frame.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer meets with experts to discuss the new report and what it means going forward. In addition, Diane Anderson of Cedar Falls, one of more than 164,000 cancer survivors in Iowa, shares her story.

Guests:

