Iowa's former first lady Vilsack cracks the champagne on the new USS Iowa

Larger than a football field, measuring in at 377 feet and more than 7,000 tons, the U.S. Navy's newest nuclear attack submarine is named after the state of Iowa.

River to River host Ben Kieffer talks with three of the crew members of the USS Iowa which is anticipated to be commissioned in the spring of 2024 to begin an expected three decades of service.

They also listen to excerpts from the christening ceremony including the sub's sponsor Christie Vilsack, president of the boat's manufacturer Kevin Graney, U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut, and Congressman Zach Nunn of Iowa's 3rd Congressional District.

Guests:



Lt. Commander Kevin O’Malley , executive officer, USS Iowa

, executive officer, USS Iowa Master Chief Dexter Buckley , Chief of Boat, USS Iowa

, Chief of Boat, USS Iowa Master Chief Joseph Johns, Webster City native and Supply Leading Chief Petty Officer, USS Iowa

This episode was originally produced 6-20-23.

