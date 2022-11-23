© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
IPR20012_Website_Header_Option2_NewsNavy.png
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Welcome aboard the (almost) USS Iowa

Published November 23, 2022 at 7:00 AM CST
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The future USS Iowa is among the nation’s newest nuclear attack submarines. It’s also the first of its kind, specifically equipped to accommodate female crew members.

On this episode of River to River, submarine veteran Caleb Scheider of Tiffin joins host Ben Kieffer. Schneider has spent more than 1,000 days serving aboard a submarine similar to the Iowa, and is also the executive director of the USS Iowa Commissioning Committee. He discusses his experiences living and working on a submarine.

Lieutenant Taylor Boosmann also joins the program. She will serve aboard the future USS Iowa as the NAV, and discusses what makes this vessel unique.

Guests:

  • Caleb Schneider |submarine veteran and executive director of the USS Iowa Commissioning Committee
  • Lieutenant Taylor Boosmann | the NAV (navigator) on the future USS Iowa
Tags
River to River Military
Stay Connected
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
See stories by Samantha McIntosh
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Related Content