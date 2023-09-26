© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

A ride in University of Iowa's driverless vehicle

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle Gehr
Published September 26, 2023 at 6:00 AM CDT
Ways To Subscribe
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

At the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute, you'll find what looks like an unremarkable airport shuttle bus. However, this vehicle has the ability to drive autonomously and is one of the only buses in the world that can do so on gravel roads.

On this special on-the-road edition of River to River, the institute's director Dan McGehee and his team take host Ben Kieffer and producer Dani Gehr for a ride in the driverless vehicle as they discuss what their research could mean for the future.

Guests:

  • Dan McGehee, director, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
  • Cheryl Roe, AV transportation and outreach specialist, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
  • Gregory Wagner, director of instrumentation engineering, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa

This episode was originally produced on 4-18-23.

Tags
River to River AgingUniversity of IowaTransportationpersonal safetyRural Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
See stories by Ben Kieffer
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
See stories by Danielle Gehr
