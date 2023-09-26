A ride in University of Iowa's driverless vehicle
At the University of Iowa Driving Safety Research Institute, you'll find what looks like an unremarkable airport shuttle bus. However, this vehicle has the ability to drive autonomously and is one of the only buses in the world that can do so on gravel roads.
On this special on-the-road edition of River to River, the institute's director Dan McGehee and his team take host Ben Kieffer and producer Dani Gehr for a ride in the driverless vehicle as they discuss what their research could mean for the future.
Guests:
- Dan McGehee, director, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
- Cheryl Roe, AV transportation and outreach specialist, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
- Gregory Wagner, director of instrumentation engineering, Driving Safety Research Institute, University of Iowa
This episode was originally produced on 4-18-23.