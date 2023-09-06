© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Rescues from unlicensed breeders are crowding Iowa's animal shelters

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin Troutman
Published September 6, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Iowa dog shelters are at their highest capacity in more than five years.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Joe Stafford of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa about the causes of overcrowded shelters and this year's increase in euthanized dogs, which are only done for animals who are dangerous or suffering.

As the recent seizure of 131 dogs at a rural Johnson County breeding operation prompted state lawmaker Dave Jacoby of Coralville to call Governor Kim Reynolds for a bipartisan response, Nancy Magnusson of the Iowa Pet Breeders Association weighs in on how some breeders are operating outside federal law.

Guests:

  • Joe Stafford, director of animal services, Animal Rescue League of Iowa
  • Nancy Magnusson, board member and former president, Iowa Pet Breeders Association
