Rescues from unlicensed breeders are crowding Iowa's animal shelters

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with Joe Stafford of the Animal Rescue League of Iowa about the causes of overcrowded shelters and this year's increase in euthanized dogs, which are only done for animals who are dangerous or suffering.

As the recent seizure of 131 dogs at a rural Johnson County breeding operation prompted state lawmaker Dave Jacoby of Coralville to call Governor Kim Reynolds for a bipartisan response, Nancy Magnusson of the Iowa Pet Breeders Association weighs in on how some breeders are operating outside federal law.

Guests:

