River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Aquifers that supply the nation's water are beginning to run dry

By Ben Kieffer,
Samantha McIntoshCaitlin TroutmanMadeleine Willis
Published September 1, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

The New York Times analyzed water levels reported at tens of thousands of sites. The investigation found that nearly half the sites have declined significantly over the past 40 years, as more water has been pumped out than nature can replenish. On this episode of River to River, state geologist Keith Schilling joins the program to discuss the condition of aquifers in the Midwest.

Then, Thomas Jackson and Fritz McDonald, the artist and writer behind a new graphic novel set in a dystopian future, join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the world they created.

Guests:

  • Keith Schilling, director, Iowa Geological Survey
  • Thomas Jackson, illustrator 2184½
  • Fritz McDonald, writer 2184½
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Samantha McIntosh
Samantha McIntosh is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio. Prior to IPR, Samantha worked as a reporter for radio stations in southeast and west central Iowa under M&H Broadcasting, and before that she was a weekend music host for GO 96.3 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
Madeleine Willis
