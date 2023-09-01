Aquifers that supply the nation's water are beginning to run dry

The New York Times analyzed water levels reported at tens of thousands of sites. The investigation found that nearly half the sites have declined significantly over the past 40 years, as more water has been pumped out than nature can replenish. On this episode of River to River, state geologist Keith Schilling joins the program to discuss the condition of aquifers in the Midwest.

Then, Thomas Jackson and Fritz McDonald, the artist and writer behind a new graphic novel set in a dystopian future, join host Ben Kieffer to discuss the world they created.

Guests:

