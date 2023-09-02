Iowa committee considers proposal cutting 25% of state boards and commissions

On this episode of River to River, Robin Opsahl, a reporter at Iowa Capital Dispatch, discusses a proposal to eliminate 25% of Iowa state boards and commissions in relation to the massive government reorganization bill that was signed into law this year. Then, Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta and Allen's Orchard owner Chris Gensicke join the program to discuss how the drought is impacting different parts of Iowa from canoe and kayak businesses to apple picking.

Later in the hour, The Gazette higher education reporter Vanessa Miller discusses how the consumption of caffeine-boosted beverages and the use of vapes is surging among Iowa college students. Also, award-winning Polish journalist Artur Domolawski discusses his residency at the University of Iowa International Writing Program. And Studio One host Tony Dehner helps groove listeners into the holiday weekend.

Guests:

