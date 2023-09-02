© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Iowa committee considers proposal cutting 25% of state boards and commissions

By Ben Kieffer,
Danielle GehrKate Perez
Published September 2, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
On this episode of River to River, Robin Opsahl, a reporter at Iowa Capital Dispatch, discusses a proposal to eliminate 25% of Iowa state boards and commissions in relation to the massive government reorganization bill that was signed into law this year. Then, Axios Des Moines reporter Linh Ta and Allen's Orchard owner Chris Gensicke join the program to discuss how the drought is impacting different parts of Iowa from canoe and kayak businesses to apple picking.

Later in the hour, The Gazette higher education reporter Vanessa Miller discusses how the consumption of caffeine-boosted beverages and the use of vapes is surging among Iowa college students. Also, award-winning Polish journalist Artur Domolawski discusses his residency at the University of Iowa International Writing Program. And Studio One host Tony Dehner helps groove listeners into the holiday weekend.

Guests:

  • Robin Opsahl, reporter, Iowa Capital Dispatch
  • Linh Ta, reporter, Axios Des Moines
  • Chris Gensicke, owner, Allen’s Orchard
  • Vanessa Miller, higher education reporter, The Gazette
  • Artur Domoslawski, journalist, resident of University of Iowa International Writing Program
  • Tony Dehner, IPR Studio One host
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
Kate Perez
