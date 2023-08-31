Many potential GOP caucus-goers call themselves 'MAGA Republicans'
Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join host Ben Kieffer to unpack the White House announcement about Medicare drug price negotiations.
They also discuss former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows taking the stand in Georgia, the special election in Warren County and more.
Guests:
- Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
- Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa