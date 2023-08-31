© 2023 Iowa Public Radio
KUNI HD services are currently down due to to technical issues.
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Many potential GOP caucus-goers call themselves 'MAGA Republicans'

By Ben Kieffer,
Caitlin Troutman
Published August 31, 2023 at 7:00 AM CDT
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer

Political scientists Donna Hoffman of the University of Northern Iowa and Megan Goldberg of Cornell College join host Ben Kieffer to unpack the White House announcement about Medicare drug price negotiations.

They also discuss former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows taking the stand in Georgia, the special election in Warren County and more.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of American politics at Cornell College
  • Donna Hoffman, professor of Political Science at the University of Northern Iowa
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is a talk show producer at Iowa Public Radio
