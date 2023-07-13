Governor Reynolds to sign 'Fetal Heartbeat' bill on Friday, banning nearly all abortions in Iowa

IPR's Grant Gerlock joins host Ben Kieffer to discuss his reporting on Tuesday's special session. The Capitol was crowded and loud as hundreds of pro-choice Iowans protested while Iowa legislators met for a special session. Governor Reynolds called the session to approve legislation to restrict abortion rights. Gerlock reports that Democrats made unsuccessful attempts at amending the so-called fetal heartbeat bill.

Political analysts Sara Mitchell and Donna Hoffman discuss the political implications of the late-night session and the passage of new abortion restrictions. The bill represents a near-total ban on abortion in Iowa with few exceptions that are loosely defined. Planned Parenthood of the Heartland, the Emma Goldman Clinic and the ACLU of Iowa have filed a challenge to the law in Polk County District Court, and asking for an injunction that would temporarily block the bill from taking effect.

Guests:

