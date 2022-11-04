Opposing views on marijuana legalization

Marijuana legalization is not on the ballot in Iowa, but surrounding states are likely to be added to the list of 19 states across the country where recreational marijuana is legal.

The Partnership for a Healthy Iowa is launching a statewide campaign to reverse the normalization of youth marijuana use. The organization's executive director, Peter Komendowski, and pro-legalization Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom discuss their opposing views with River to River host Ben Kieffer.

Then, many Black Americans associate going to the hospital with death according to health coach and founder of The Healthy Project Corey Dion Lewis, as racial bias in the medical industry has led to poor treatment and in some cases malpractice fatalities. But not going to the doctor is also "flirting with death," he added. The My Health My Community summit, co-organized by Lewis, aims to make health information more accessible to the most underserved populations and hopefully reduce mistrust in healthcare.

Lewis is joined by Broadlawns Medical Center Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator Chayla Morris, who will speak on a panel focussing on prevention at the summit.

