River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
River to River

Opposing views on marijuana legalization

Published November 4, 2022 at 6:00 AM CDT
Marijuana legalization is not on the ballot in Iowa, but surrounding states are likely to be added to the list of 19 states across the country where recreational marijuana is legal.

The Partnership for a Healthy Iowa is launching a statewide campaign to reverse the normalization of youth marijuana use. The organization's executive director, Peter Komendowski, and pro-legalization Iowa State Senator Joe Bolkcom discuss their opposing views with River to River host Ben Kieffer.

Then, many Black Americans associate going to the hospital with death according to health coach and founder of The Healthy Project Corey Dion Lewis, as racial bias in the medical industry has led to poor treatment and in some cases malpractice fatalities. But not going to the doctor is also "flirting with death," he added. The My Health My Community summit, co-organized by Lewis, aims to make health information more accessible to the most underserved populations and hopefully reduce mistrust in healthcare.

Lewis is joined by Broadlawns Medical Center Clinical Pharmacy Coordinator Chayla Morris, who will speak on a panel focussing on prevention at the summit.

Guests:

  • Peter Komendowski, executive director, Partnership for a Healthy Iowa
  • Joe Bolkcom, Iowa state senator, D-Iowa City
  • Corey Dion Lewis, Broadlawns Medical Center health coach, founder of The Healthy Project
  • Chayla Morris, clinical pharmacy coordinator, Broadlawns Medical Center
marijuana Addiction Mental Health Healthcare Racial Justice
Ben Kieffer
Ben Kieffer is the host of IPR's River to River
Danielle Gehr
Dani Gehr is a producer for River to River and Talk of Iowa. Dani came to Iowa from her hometown in the northwest suburbs of Chicago to attend Iowa State University, where she received a bachelor’s degree in journalism, international studies and French. Before coming to IPR, Dani covered local government in Story County for the Ames Tribune and Des Moines Register.
