River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Kansas voters say no to anti-abortion amendment

Published August 4, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
An overwhelming vote in deep-red Kansas to protect abortion rights occurred Tuesday night. What does that mean for the midterms?

On this politics day edition of River to River, host Ben Kieffer talks with political scientists Megan Goldberg and Wayne Moyer about Tuesday's primary election results, U.S. and China relations following House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's trip to Taiwan, and how the killing of al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri may vindicate President Joe Biden's "over the horizon strategy" to deal with global terrorism.

Guests:

  • Megan Goldberg, assistant professor of political science, Cornell College
  • Wayne Moyer, Rosenfield Professor of political science, Grinnell College

Tags

River to River 2022 ElectionPoliticsAbortion
