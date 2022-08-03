© 2022 Iowa Public Radio
River to River, hosted by Ben Kieffer
Former GOP Congressman Leach endorses Iowa Democrats ahead of midterm election

Published August 3, 2022 at 7:00 AM CDT
Former Republican Congress member Jim Leach recently announced his endorsement of Iowa Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm election.

Jim Leach served Iowa in Congress as a Republican for 30 years, before losing a 2006 reelection bid to Democrat Dave Loebsack for the state's 2nd Congressional District.

On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer visits with Leach on a litany of topics, from domestic — Jan. 6 hearings, midterms, and the future of the GOP — to foreign affairs — Taiwan, China and Ukraine. Also, why he, as a longtime Republican, is backing Democrats Christina Bohannen and Mike Franken over incumbents from his own party, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Charles Grassley.

Guests:

  • Jim Leach, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, previous chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities

