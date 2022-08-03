Former GOP Congressman Leach endorses Iowa Democrats ahead of midterm election
Former Republican Congress member Jim Leach recently announced his endorsement of Iowa Democratic candidates in the upcoming midterm election.
Jim Leach served Iowa in Congress as a Republican for 30 years, before losing a 2006 reelection bid to Democrat Dave Loebsack for the state's 2nd Congressional District.
On this episode of River to River, host Ben Kieffer visits with Leach on a litany of topics, from domestic — Jan. 6 hearings, midterms, and the future of the GOP — to foreign affairs — Taiwan, China and Ukraine. Also, why he, as a longtime Republican, is backing Democrats Christina Bohannen and Mike Franken over incumbents from his own party, Mariannette Miller-Meeks and Charles Grassley.
Guests:
- Jim Leach, former member of the U.S. House of Representatives, previous chair of the National Endowment for the Humanities