BONUS: Weeding out the competition

It’s state fair season and the Iowa State Fair has a competition for everything from biggest boar to longest beard to the best pie. But one contest puts people’s knowledge of backyard weeds to the test. IPR’s Rachel Cramer spoke to participants at the Iowa State Fair Weed Identification Contest.

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