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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe
Garden Variety

Lawn story short

By Charity Nebbe,
Aaron SteilCaitlin TroutmanZoe Bentler
Published May 1, 2026 at 4:00 PM CDT
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Garden Variety, hosted by Charity Nebbe

The magic of spring has done its work. Iowa is green again, and with lawns waking up across the state, it’s time to start thinking about spring yard care. From knowing when to mow for the first time to getting your grass off to a healthy start, the season’s first lawn decisions can shape how your yard looks all summer long.

Turf grass specialist Adam Thoms joins to talk about spring lawn care, what healthy grass needs this time of year and how to tell when it’s finally time to mow.

To further grow your gardening knowledge, sign up for our Garden Variety newsletter. And check out all the episodes of Garden Variety, the horticulture podcast for all the things you’d like to grow or grow better.

Guests:

  • Adam Thoms, turf grass specialist, Iowa State University Extension
Tags
Garden Variety HorticultureHort DaySpring Gardening
Charity Nebbe
Charity Nebbe is the host of 'Talk of Iowa'. She also hosts IPR's podcasts 'Garden Variety' and 'Unsettled'. Since 2010, Nebbe has interviewed, conversed with, and shared ideas from guests of all backgrounds and locations, and has helped listeners better understand, appreciate, and explore their state and the world around them. Nebbe has a bachelor's degree from Iowa State University.
See stories by Charity Nebbe
Aaron Steil
Aaron Steil is a Consumer Horticulture Specialist with ISU Extension and Outreach. Aaron contributes his expertise to the Garden Variety podcast and newsletter and to Talk of Iowa's Horticulture Day program.
See stories by Aaron Steil
Caitlin Troutman
Caitlin Troutman is an award-winning talk show producer for Iowa Public Radio. She holds a bachelor's degree from William Jewell College. Since 2022, Troutman has worked with IPR's talk team to bring news and features to IPR's listening audience.
See stories by Caitlin Troutman
Zoe Bentler
Zoe Bentler is a 2025 fall intern with IPR's talk show team and a senior at the University of Iowa studying journalism and sport, media and culture with a minor in dance. She is originally from Mount Pleasant, Iowa. Her favorite things include keeping up with the current fashion world and cheering on the Iowa Hawkeye sports teams.
See stories by Zoe Bentler
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