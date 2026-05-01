Lawn story short

The magic of spring has done its work. Iowa is green again, and with lawns waking up across the state, it’s time to start thinking about spring yard care. From knowing when to mow for the first time to getting your grass off to a healthy start, the season’s first lawn decisions can shape how your yard looks all summer long.

Turf grass specialist Adam Thoms joins to talk about spring lawn care, what healthy grass needs this time of year and how to tell when it’s finally time to mow.

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