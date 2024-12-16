Things you may not know about poinsettias

You’re bound to run into the ubiquitous Euphorbia pulcherrima around the holidays. Here are some things you may not know about the plant and its history.



The poinsettia is the number one flowering potted plant in the United States

California is the top producer of the poinsettia.

Here's another fun fact: The colorful part of the plant is not the flower. That’s the “bract,” or a modified leaf. The true flowers are yellow to green, button-like objects located in the center of the bracts.



Poinsettias are native to Mexico and Guatemala

The plant had several uses in Aztec culture. The colorful bracts were used to make dye, and the plant’s milky sap was used to treat fevers. Poinsettias began to be used in Christian rituals after the Spanish colonization of the region.

In its native environment, the plant can grow to be up to 15 feet tall.



The plant was brought to America, and ultimately given its English name, by Joel Poinsett

The first U.S. minister to Mexico and botanist Joel Poinsett is also known for his crucial role in creating the first Smithsonian Museum. The day he died, Dec. 12, is marked as Poinsettia Day.



The plant is not poisonous to humans

However, its sap has been known to cause skin irritation for some people. It can also be mildly toxic to cats and dogs when the leaves are eaten in large amounts.



New varieties bring more colors

Though the plant used to be only red, today you can also find pink, white, gold, marbled and variegated varieties.