Gifts for the gardener in your life

Good gardening tools, accessories and trinkets are wonderful investments and lots of fun, but they’re not something gardeners often buy for themselves. If the plant lover in your life doesn’t love splurging, consider doing it for them!

We’ve compiled a list of horticulturist-recommended presents that will get a (green) thumbs-up.

Tools

Large, lightweight tub - These tubs are a bit bigger than a laundry basket and great for weeding, dividing and transplanting or carrying small loads of mulch or compost.

Watering wand - A watering wand with a local shutoff and a 30-36 inch handle can make watering in tight places an easier (and less messy) task.

Soil knife - Also known as a hori hori knife, this bad boy is a triple threat: good for digging, cutting and even measuring. Your loved one will be weeding and dividing plants with ease.

Gardening scissors - Sharp scissors are great for more precise work in the garden, like deadheading, propagation, harvesting veggies and snipping herbs.

Loppers - No one wants to get pricked with thorns, that’s why long-handled loppers are great for trimming brambles and larger shrubs.

Kneeling pad - Take care of your loved one’s knees while they get down in the weeds with a kneeling pad.

Clothing

Gardening gloves - Even if your recipient already has gardening gloves, chances are they’ll wear out quickly. Having a new pair of gloves at the ready means they’ll be able to get back in the garden pronto.

Sun hat - Sun protection is important during long days in the garden, so make sure your loved one has the shade they need to stay as cool as their cucumbers.

Apron - Not just for the kitchen, an apron can be an excellent addition to any gardening outfit to help keep dirt off and tools secured.

Novelty shirts - T-shirts with gardening puns are a great conversation starter for any gardener who has the right sense of humor and who “wets their plants” often.

Experiential

Public garden membership - Give your gardener the gift of inspiration by buying them a membership to one of Iowa’s public gardens, such as the Greater Des Moines Botanical Garden, Reiman Gardens or the Iowa Arboretum.

Seed Savers Exchange membership - Support Seed Savers Exchange in Decorah as they preserve heirloom seeds for future generations. A membership gifts benefits like discounts, exclusive seeds and reciprocal admission to other gardens and conservatories.

Plant together - Whether a single potted plant or a terrarium is more your style, plan a trip to the garden center to buy supplies and do some gardening with your loved one.

Promise Gifts

Gift certificate - Don’t know what to get? A gift certificate for a nursery or garden center will be put to good use by your gardener come spring.

Loads of compost or mulch - Seven tons of compost may not seem like everyone’s idea of a great gift, but it could be the best present a gardener ever receives. In the same vein, if your gardener needs some pavers, bricks or stones, promise them a delivery in the spring.

Offer to do work - Spend some quality time with your loved one while helping them get the heavy lifting done.

Get tools serviced - Sharpening mower blades and getting electric tools serviced can be a tedious task. Get a specialist to take on the work to make sure it’s perfect, and one less thing your favorite gardener has on their list this spring.

Other Great Gifts

Coffee table and reference books - While they’re not always something you buy for yourself, picture and reference books can be great sources of inspiration and information for your gardener.

Seeds in unexpected places - There are many cards, pencils, matchbooks and other paper products that have seeds embedded in them. When they’re used up, plant them for pretty wildflowers or herbs.

Amaryllis and forced bulbs - These bulbs are great for people who are housebound, in nursing homes or for kids and other novices. Amaryllis bulbs grow fast, don’t need maintenance and are self-contained. Forced bulbs require a bit more maintenance, but they bring a bit of needed color to the winter.

ISU gardening calendar - Every year the ISU Horticulture Extension gardening calendar features new information, such as gardening myths or edible plants in Iowa. This is an inexpensive and practical gift for the gardener in your life.

